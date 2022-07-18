Manara luxury lawn by Kahf 2022 sets the tone for elegant festive wear

Manara by Maria Asif Baig is Project House’s first in-house brand.

The brand Manara has introduced multiple unstitched collections, featuring an embroidered lawn, an intricately crafted luxury line and an exclusive range of hand-crafted fabrics.

The Eid 2022 collection was shot in the beautiful valley of Kashmir as the muse.

The Chinar leaves, lush green meadows, women in colourful silhouettes, have all inspired the brand to work on its canvas of contemporary designs. With this thought, Manara’s luxury lawn by Kahf is adorned with mirror work, intricately detailed motifs, colourful resham embroidery and feminine cuts.

The breezy ensembles and aesthetically designed ethnic yet modern craft surely made our Eid all about grace and elegance.

There are a total of 12 stunning designs with price that ranges from Rs 12,500 to Rs 13,500.

The beautiful and immensely talented multiple award winning actress Iqra Aziz was the muse for the brand this year, carrying the designs with grace and aplomb. The designs stand out for their unique colour patterns, cuts and stunning embroidery.

From pastel hues to bright summery shades and then some subtle ones, not forgetting the bold colours, Manara luxury lawn by Kahf this year aims for a something for everyone approach.

The Gulmina design, for instance, is a cool ice blue lawn ensemble set in detailed embroidery of resham, tilla and sheesha, paired with a net, embroidered duppata, making it a staple summer festive choice. The classic long panelled shirt is finished with a cutwork lace edge and tapered pants.

The Nargis is a pale yellow embroidered shirt adorned with cutwork and appliqué motifs. It is your go to outfit for a summer soiree. The ensemble features an extravagantly detailed duppata embroidered in vintage rosettes and lacy trims.

The Neel Kamal is a navy blue embroidered shirt ornamented with ethnic motifs and tribal borders complementing the embroidered sleeves making a divine feminine persona. Paired along is an embroidered duppata dipped in shades of blue with foil print in chunri pattern creating a poetic piece that pulls at one’s heartstrings.

The Naaz is an amalgam of intricacy and charm. It is a three piece unstitched outfit indulged in a tea-pink hue detailed with gleaming embroideries showcasing a festive aura. It comes with a delicately draped embroidered net duppata and refined trouser making it an embodiment of elegance for your formal festivities.

The Zaafran has a splendid saffron hue featuring an embroidered shirt with cutwork lace borders and neckline detailed with coloured floral embroidery. The outfit is finished with a cream coloured contrasting duppata embodying digital print, lifting the charm of this look.

The Suri is a deep maroon embroidered shirt adorned with cutwork appliqué motifs. It’s a perfect take on your summer outlook. The outfit has a vibrant feminine aura.

The Nauroz, Kaasni, Motia, Gul-e-Lala and the Banafshan are also some of our favourites.

You can place orders via their Instagram page @manarabymaria or their website www.manara.pk