PR utilizes Rs167m funds to ensure secure train journey

Pakistan Railways has utilized funds amounting to Rs167.659m, out of total Rs352m allocations made during the last three years to ensure safe and secure travelling for the passengers of the Baluchistan province.

“The government had allocated Rs121m in 2018-19 and the department spent Rs42.430m out of it, while Rs117m and Rs114m were earmarked in 2019-20 and 2020-21 out of which Rs33.593m and Rs91.636m were utilized respectively,” an official told APP.

He said that Pakistan Railways infrastructure in Baluchistan was being maintained as per the available resources in order to provide safe and secure travel for the passengers. “Railway track in Baluchistan consists of Sibi-Quetta-Chaman, Spzand-Taftan & Sibi-Hurnai and some portion of Jacobabad Sibi section,” the official added. Moreover, he said a number of upgraded facilities like washroom and drinking water have been provided for comfort of the passengers, besides carrying out renovation of waiting rooms at various station buildings. In addition to this, the official said 10 railway station buildings have been renovated and rehabilitated on Sibi-Harnai section, along with reconstruction and repair of 25 bridges.

To a question, he said the contract for rehabilitation of track between (Sama Satta- Bahawalnagar) on Sama Satta-Amruka section has been awarded to the Frontier Work Origination (FWO) last year. The total cost of contract for rehabilitation of track was Rs7735.000m and 16 firms purchased the bidding documents but only one firm participated in the bid, he added.