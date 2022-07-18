Emotional Ginting ends slump to win Singapore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE: Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting ended his two-year title drought by beating Japan’s KodaiNaraoka 23-21, 21-17 in the men’s singles final to win the Singapore Badminton Open on Sunday.After taking down world champion Loh Kean Yew in the semi-final, Ginting, the world number six, continued to display the same attacking style to end the giant-slaying run of Naraoka.The world number 43’s passage to the final saw him stun world number eight Jonathan Christie, India’s H.S. Prannoy and China’s Zhao Jun Peng, who were all ranked higher than him.Going head-to-head for the first time, it was Ginting who drew first blood in the initial game with his swift movements and attacks.Naraoka came out strongly in the second game by taking the lead on five occasions.But Ginting’s ferocious attacks and deceptive net play saw him pull ahead at 17-17 to eventually win the second game 21-17.The women’s singles final saw world number seven Pusaria V. Sindhu triumph over China’s Wang Zhi Yi. Sindhu defeated Wang 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 for her third win this year, made even more special with her father watching from the stands.Thailand’s DechapolPuavaranukroh and SapsireeTaerattanachai retained their mixed doubles title after they beat China’s Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping in straight games 21-12, 21-17.Indonesia, meanwhile, won both the doubles competition with ApriyaniRahayu and SitiFadia Silva Ramadhanti clinching the women’s doubles while Daniel Marthin and Leo RollyCarnando claimed the men’s doubles title.