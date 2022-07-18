Sana Javed dazzles in latest Instagram pictures

Actor Sana Javed took to the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram to share her latest pictures which are going viral. Actor Sana Javed took to the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram to share her latest pictures which are going viral.

The viral pictures see Sana Javed, wife of fellow celebrity Umair Jaswal, dressed in a green shirt and black sunglasses. The actor was also holding a beverage.

In the caption, she wrote only dreams and love are real.

The picture gallery got millions of likes from Instagram users, especially prolific cricketer Shoaib Malik. Netizens complimented her looks with their comments. Here’s what they came up with.

* “MashAllah”

* “Ap jawn ho”

* “So beautiful”

Moreover, the actor is one of the most followed celebrities on the social media application with 6.4 million followers.

The Dunk star wins the hearts of the netizens by posting stunning photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

She is one of the most versatile actors in the drama industry. She can play the roles of the protagonist as well as the antagonist characters with ease.

The celebrity, who played antagonist Amal Safeer in the superhit drama Dunk, has earned the praise of the fans in many serials such as Pyarey Afzal, Goya, Paiwind, Aitraaz and Ruswai.