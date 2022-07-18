A look at Sara Ali Khan’s birthday note for Kamya

And, the award for the super cute birthday post goes to Sara Ali Khan. It’s her “bestest friend” Kamya Arora’s birthday and she is extremely excited about it. Sara has picked some of the coolest pictures featuring her bestie to mark the day. From their holidays to Sara’s convocation, the album will bring a smile to your face. Sara didn’t forget to give the birthday wish a touch of her shayari. “Lakes, rivers, beaches and mountains. No matter where we are… No continent nor sea can ever be too far. 7 samundar paar. I will come running to my yaar. Itna strong is my pyaar.

Tere liye hamesha bekaraar. Happy birthday, bestest friend,” it read.

Sara Ali Khan has also shared a message on Instagram Stories. Sara Ali Khan always makes it a point to celebrate her friends in the best possible way. On her dear friend Sara Vasoha’s birthday, Sara made it a point to make it a special one by jetting off to the Maldives.

She also shared pictures with her “soul sister” from the beach getaway. She wrote, “Happiest Birthday my pretty best friend. Thank you for being my Sara and my Sahara.”

Well, we must add that Sara Vasoha is her “chocolate chip”. Sara Ali Khan announced it on Instagram with a series of pictures.

“In the cookie of life you’re my chocolate chip. Already missing our nights of chips & dip.”

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in an untitled film. Her last movie outing, Atrangi Re, was opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film was directed by Anand L Raj.