Aamir Khan and Neetu Kapoor dance to ‘Aati kya Khandala?’

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and actor Aamir Khan danced to his iconic song Aati Kya Khandala from his film Ghulam. In a clip, shared by Colors TV on Instagram, the two actors grooved on the stage of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Aamir was a guest on the show.

In the clip, Aamir Khan and Neetu danced side by side as they also did the hook step of the song. The duo raised their hands and moved their body sideways. Aamir also used a red handkerchief, similar to the one he was seen with during the movie.

The duo danced amid cheers from the contestants, audience and judges. For the episode, Aamir opted for blue and white ethnic wear and paired with shoes. Neetu wore a black and green saree and accessorised with jewellery. In the show, Neetu along with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji are the judges.

Aamir will appear on the show during the grand finale of the episode, which will take place on Sunday. Sharing the clip, Colors TV wrote, “Aati kya khandala’ iconic song par thumkenge Aamir, Neetuji ke sang. Yeh toh sirf tha jhalak unka full performance dekhenge aap in the grand finale (Aamir and Neetu dance to the iconic song. This was just a teaser, you can watch their full performance in the grand finale).”

Ghulam is an action film, directed by Vikram Bhatt. It features Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji, Deepak Tijori, Sharat Saxena, Akshay Anand, Rajit Kapoor and Mita Vashisht. The film is a remake of Vishesh Films’ Kabzaa (1988), starring Sanjay Dutt. Ghulam, a hit, did well at the box office.

Neetu was last seen in JugJug Jeeyo, Raj Mehta’s directorial. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, Tisca Chopra and Varun Sood. The family entertainer released on June 24 and revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. The film’s total gross collection worldwide has reached Rs 100 crore.

Fans will see Aamir next in his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni. The upcoming comedy-drama is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. It is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya and is set to release worldwide on August 11.