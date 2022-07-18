Jessica Biel and Silas enjoy rare public outing at Justin Timberlake’s golf tournament

Justin Timberlake’s golf skills are a hole-in-one for wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas.

On July 9, the Candy star and her seven-year-old son were spotted holding hands while they attended the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investment in support of the former *NSYNC singer as he and other celebrities-including Anthony Anderson, Nick Jonas, Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry, Aaron Rodgers and more-competed for charity in Lake Tahoe.

An eyewitness told E! News that Jessica “walked the course for quite a few of the holes with her and Justin’s son. Justin was very focused on his game. He is a serious golfer and even has his own celeb tourney.”

The insider added, “While the family was there watching from the sidelines, after shots, Justin would smile and wave at the pair.”

Jessica, 40, and Justin, 41, are also parents to son Phineas, 22 months, who didn’t appear to be present for the tournament. While the couple-who tied the knot in 2012-have kept their children out of the spotlight and mostly off social media, the “Cry Me a River” singer did share a rare glimpse of his boys in honor of Father’s Day this year.

In the adorable image, Silas can be seen sitting next to his younger brother as the pair played piano together. “My two favorite melodies,” Justin captioned the June 19 Instagram post. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!”

Jessica marked the special holiday with her husband by sharing a photo of the family of four enjoying a group hug.

“To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world,” the actress wrote. “I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s–t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!”