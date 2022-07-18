IHC reserves decision on plea about Bushra Bibi’s audio leak

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of a petition seeking an inquiry into the audio leak associated with PTI Chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and Arslan Khalid.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case pertaining to the matter filed by a citizen Muhammad Arshad through his counsel Asif Gujjar Advocate.

At the outset of the hearing, the court remarked whether the petitioner wanted this court to investigate an audio leak.

The court further asked if the court duty was of an investigator.

Justice Farooq questioned whether the petitioner was an affectee of that audio leak, adding that how the court could issue a writ on the conversation of two private people.

The bench asked whether the affectees of the audio leak had filed applications to any forum. Justice Farooq instructed the petitioner’s lawyer to write such case draft after detailed consideration.

After this, the court reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the case.