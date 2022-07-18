Pete Davidson’s Jasmine and Aladdin tattoo tribute to Kim Kardashian

Want to see another one of Pete Davidson’s tattoo tributes to Kim Kardashian? Consider your wish granted. The Kardashians star posted a series of photos of the couple to Instagram on July 11 and eagle-eyed fans noticed the Saturday Night Live alum has a tattoo on his collarbone of the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” with an infinity sign in the middle. “THE JASMINE X ALADDIN TATTOO,” one follower wrote. Added another, “Isn’t that the sweetest?!? I got butterflies. Damn Pete.”

Kim and Pete played the characters in an SNL skit when she hosted the show back in October. It was during this sketch that they shared their first kiss.

“When we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe,” Kim recalled during an episode of The Kardashians. “And I was like, ‘Oh s–t, maybe I just need to try something different.'”

So when Pete didn’t come to her afterparty, Kim asked an SNL producer for his number.

“I text him,” the SKIMS mogul continued. “I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking like, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there.’…I was just basically DTF.”

Now, they’re living in a whole new world of romance. In fact, this isn’t the first time Pete has given a nod to the beginning of their love story. During an April episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim revealed Pete got her the costumes, lamp and magic carpet from their SNL skit for Valentine’s Day.

And it also isn’t Pete’s first tattoo tribute to Kim. Just above his “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” ink, the comedian has the letters “knscp,” which many fans have speculated stand for Kim and her children North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. He also has the words “My Girl Is a Lawyer” written on his skin and her name branded on his chest. Despite these public displays of affection and a few other Instagram and date night pics, Kim and Pete have managed to keep some their relationship private (although, based on a new teaser, it looks like he does make an appearance on season two of The Kardashians).

“I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete,” Kim said on an April episode of the podcast Making Space With Hoda Kotb, “and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.”