Depression moved towards southwest of Karachi

KARACHI: The Depression over the Northeast Arabian Sea, weakened this morning into a well-marked low-pressure area (WML) after it moved nearly westward during the last 12 hours, now lies over central parts of the North Arabian Sea, southwest of Karachi, the Met Office said on Monday.

The maximum sustained surface wind of the low-pressure area is 40-50 km per hour around the system center, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department. The system is likely to weaken further into a low-pressure area and will move westward, towards the Oman coast.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few heavy falls are likely in Lasbella, Uthal, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran, and Ketch areas of Balochistan on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Met Office forecast.

Rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, and Jamshoro districts of Sindh today.

The Met Office has said that the sea conditions would remain very rough during the next 12 hours advising fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan not to venture into the open sea till this evening.

Heavy rains may trigger water-logging or urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lasbella, Uthal, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran, and Ketch in Balochistan, the Met Office said.