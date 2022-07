The wholesale dealers announced a Rs150 reduction in the price of a 5kg pack of first-category ghee and oil.

The price of a 5kg pack of first-class ghee and oil has been reduced from Rs2,800 to Rs2,650.

It should be noted that the price of first-class ghee and oil has been reduced by Rs30 per kg.

The price of first-class ghee and oil has now been reduced to Rs530 per kg.