COVID-19 kills another five people in Pakistan

Five more people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan overnight, bringing the country’s total coronavirus death toll to 30,445, according to data from the National Institute of Health, Islamabad on Monday morning.

However, the country’s COVID-19 positivity ratio fell even further, with only 492 people infected with the virus.

The new infections were detected after diagnostic tests on 20,361 samples, after which Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio was placed at 2.42% and the total coronavirus case count at 1,546,744.

Meanwhile, 957 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. With the new deaths and recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan stands at 9,707.

However, 169 patients are still being treated in critical care units.