Bilawal summons PPP meeting today to discuss future plans

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has summoned an emergency meeting of the party’s core committee today to discuss future course of action in the wake of landslide victory of PTI in Punjab by-elections. The huddle will be held in Karachi. The PTI also has summoned its Core Committee meeting in the federal capital today to decide the future political strategy. PML-N also held its key meeting soon after the initial results started to pour in.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting which was attended by top leadership of the ruling party. Sources in the ruling party said that the party leadership would take decisions about the future course of action. The sources said that former prime minister and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif also joined the meeting. On Sunday, PML-N leaders entered the fray in congratulating the PTI’s performance in the Punjab by-elections and calling for the results to be accepted. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also credited the Punjab government for carrying out “transparent elections”. “People always make the right decision. Accepting public opinion is democracy,” said senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid. PML-N Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan has congratulated the PTI on securing victory in the by-elections today. In a tweet, he also referred to his party, saying introspection was the need of the hour for the PML-N.