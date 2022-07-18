One dies as Karachi experiences more showers

Moderate to heavy rains were reported from different parts of Karachi on Sunday, which led to the death of one person.

The man died in Buffer Zone of electrocution, Taimuria police SHO, Abdul Rasheed told media.

The victim was identified as Akbar Khan, 50, who suffered a fatal electric shock inside his home near Ali Building, sector-16. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to fulfill legal formalities.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the accumulation of rainwater was not reported from any area of the city. He said heavy machinery and personnel were deployed to ensure water was drained out from low-lying areas while nullahs were also well functioning. A spokesperson for the traffic police said that the road from Boat Basin to Punjab Chowrangi was closed for traffic because of some accumulated water. A small quantity of rainwater entered the underpass at Submarine Chowrangi and as a precautionary measure, the road was closed to avoid any problem, the spokesperson added.

On the other hand, the weather turned pleasant after heavy rain hit different areas of Karachi during the second spell of monsoon.

The weather in Karachi remained partly cloudy throughout the day and heavy rain with thunderstorm started in the evening.

Sharea Faisal, Korangi, Mosimayat, Malir, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Landhi and other areas of the metropolis received monsoon downpours.

The PMD has also advised authorities concerned to take precautionary measures in the wake of torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab this week.

Meanwhile, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Met department, said that intermittent heavy showers continue in the city. The Met Office forecast that the sea conditions will remain rough for the next two-three days, advising the fishermen of Balochistan and Sindh to avoid the sea till tomorrow.

A day ago, the Met department released an alert warning of widespread rain that may cause urban flooding in several districts of Sindh and Balochistan, including Karachi, in the next two days.

Last week, the port city was inundated after it received record rainfall overnight, leaving routine life paralysed. Most areas of DHA and Clifton were inundated, with water levels in some localities almost waist-high.