Sanaullah praises ECP for holding by-polls in peaceful way

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday praised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for making comprehensive and exemplary arrangements to hold by-polls in 20 constituencies of Punjab in a peaceful way. The ECP has ensured rule of law throughout the by-election proceeding which is commendable, he said while addressing a news conference.

“It may possible that the turnout in the by-election would cross 50 percent, which is very encouraging as it shows that the people have enthusiastically participated in the election,” Rana Sanaullah observed.

He said that the registered voters in all the 20 constituencies were 4,596,873 while a total of 3,140 polling stations including 739 for male, 704 of female, 1,696 combined, and one improvised polling station were set up for the by-election. The minister said that out of a total of 3,140 polling stations, minor type of complaints was received from only 14 polling stations. “Not a single complaint has been received about the ECP staff, violations of rules and arrangements made by the ECP from any candidates and their supporters,” he added. He said that about 185 candidates had participated in the by-election. No First Information Report (FIR) had been registered as not a single incident of firing took place at any polling stations. The minister also appreciated Pakistan Army troops, rangers and Punjab police for maintaining law & order during the by-polls. He said that the Quick Response Force had responded to any complaint in less than 10 minutes.

The minister said a private company was involved in the incident of violence in Muzaffargarh against which action had been taken timely. The operation of the company was suspended and a high-level inquiry would also be conducted in this regard.

To a question, about the audio tape of Sheikh Rashid and Gul Zaman, the minister said, Gul Zaman, is the frontman of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.