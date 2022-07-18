Long March arson cases: Court grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan

On Monday, a local court in Islamabad granted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pre-arrest bail in a number of arson and vandalism cases filed during the Long March.

Additional Sessions Judge (East) Abdul Ghafoor Kakar ordered Imran Khan to post a Rs. 5,000 surety bond in each case.

Imran Khan’s attorney, Dr. Babar Awan, presented the bail arguments to the judge.

The court also granted Imran Khan’s request for an exemption.

In the police stations of Bahara Kaho, Lohi Bhir, Koral, and Sahala, Islamabad police have filed FIRs against Imran Khan.

In 15 cases involving accusations of arson and vandalism in the federal capital during the PTI long march, a court in Islamabad earlier released PTI Chairman Imran Khan on interim bail and extended it until July 18.

Imran Khan’s attorney spoke on his behalf and informed the court that Imran Khan was unable to attend the hearing due to the danger to his life.

The court exempted Imran Khan from having to appear in person, and it extended his interim bail in 15 cases until July 18, 2022.