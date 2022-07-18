ECP serves notice on PTI’s Qureshi for code violation

The Election Commission Sunday served a notice on PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi for visiting different polling stations and conducting press conferences in constituency limits and illegal raid along with supporters. According to District Election Commissioner Saleem Akhtar, ” Except the voters, candidates or duly authorized election agents, no one without a valid pass from election commission or provincial election commission, district returning officers, or returning officer concerned shall enter the polling station”.

The election commissioner instructed Shah Mahmood Qureshi to refrain from visiting the polling stations and asked him to explain his position within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the polling process in PP-217.

Talking to the media persons, he said the polling process was heading forward smoothly.

“Police are highly alert and I am satisfied with the polling process.” He maintained that voters were being observed in good number at PTI camps. Asked if the PTI will accept results, Qureshi remarked that it was too early to comment. However, so far, he was satisfied with the polling process. He added that people would come out of their home within next three to four hours and then he would be in a position to comment.

To another question, Qureshi maintained that a dramatic change had occurred in the province, as the PML-N had lost three votes, one due to disqualification of an MPA and resignation of other two MPAs. “According to my information, two or three MPAs of PML-N could resign within one to two days,” said Qureshi.