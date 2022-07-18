PML-N established bright democratic tradition by ensuring fair election: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had established a bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair and transparent election in a peaceful manner. “We accept opinion of the people who are real decision makers under the Constitution,” she said in a series of tweets. The minister said it should be acknowledged that the PML-N was a “representative party” of the most of people of Punjab. She said the PML-N would continue the journey of representing and serving the people with renewed determination and passion.