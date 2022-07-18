Over 52,000 cops perform duty during by-elections at 3, 100 polling stations

As per directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, police teams ensured foolproof security arrangements during by-elections in 20 constituencies of 14 districts of the province and provided every possible help and cooperation to Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct peaceful elections. The police officers posted on security duty of the polling stations provided full assistance and support to the elderly citizens, disabled persons and women who came to vote while IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has been continuously monitoring the situation in Election control room established at Central Police Office. The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that for the peaceful conduct of the election, the Punjab Police ensured security arrangements under the comprehensive strategy, the election materials were delivered on time to all the polling stations of 20 constituencies of by-elections in more than 3100 polling stations across Punjab.

Male and female police officers performed their duties with complete impartiality. The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that more than 52 thousand policemen and officers were on high alert and performed election security duty in 20 provincial constituencies, these polling stations included 676 of A category, 1197 of B category and 1258 of C category. Police personnel were on high alert and ensured a peaceful election process with complete transparency and duty by performing their duties.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that lady officials were appointed at women’s polling booths and polling process was not allowed to be affected in any place while ensuring strict implementation of code of conduct of the Election Commission.