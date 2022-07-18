Polling held in Kahuta & Kallar Syedan amid tight security

Amid tight security arrangements, polling process for the by-election in Rawalpindi PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan tehsils held as over 4000 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order in the constituency and no major untoward incident was report in the area. Rawalpindi district administration had declared 76 polling stations sensitive in PP-7 and finalized foolproof security arrangements, deploying extra force to control law and order situation. The polling process started at 8 am on Sunday continued till 5 pm in the evening peacefully without any break while the voters present inside the polling stations was allowed to cast ballots even after the end of polling time. The counting of the votes would start after end of the polling process and the complete results would be announced at the spot by the Presiding Officers after completion of the counting process. The Election Commission of Pakistan had made comprehensive arrangements to hold the polling process in a peaceful environment. According to a spokesman, the administration had set up 28 special police pickets at different points in PP-7.