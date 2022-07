Counting is going on after polling in the 20 Punjab constituencies. In the PP-140 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Mian Khalid Mehmood, PTI gave the ticket to Khurram Shehzad Virk, and TLP’s candidate is Chaudhry Javed Iqbal.

So, the latest election result in PP-140

Party Candidate Votes PML-N Mian Khalid Mehmood 1550 PTI Khurram Shehzad Virk 2159

This result is preliminary and unofficial, follow for more updates.