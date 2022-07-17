Shahbaz Gill arrested for violating ECP rules

MUZAFFARGARH: Punjab police arrested PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Muzaffargarh, PML-N spokesperson and Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar confirmed. According to sources, Gill has been arrested for allegedly visiting different polling stations during the by-elections in the city with his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel.

Gill denied all the allegations of keeping any security guards dressed up in FC officials’ uniforms. He said that he had been engaged for three hours and was suddenly arrested without a warrant. The politician said that he will act according to what his lawyers suggest.

“Strongly condemn illegal arrest of Shahbaz Gill simply to try [and] rig elections [and] spread fear in [people],” PTI Chairman Imran Khan wrote on Twitter, taking notice of the incident.

“These fascist tactics will not work [and] our [people] will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. Handlers of imported govt should realise the damage they are doing to our nation,” he added. Commenting on the development, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that private security companies recruit retired personnel, adding that directions have been issued to authorities concerned that all such private companies should be banned.

“I have ordered a high-level inquiry in this regard,” he said, addressing a press conference. PTI candidate Moazzam Jatoi accepted the presence of FC personnel, saying they were present in a factory. However, he said that he would not comment on whether their presence was in line with the law.

Meanwhile, Gill took to his Twitter handle and said he is not ‘afraid of getting arrested’.

“Before you reach anyone else, I am presenting myself for arrest,” he on Twitter, claiming he was “trapped in a factory”. “Imran Khan’s soldier is not afraid of such tactics. We did not come to do terrorism.”