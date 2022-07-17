FCCI hails cut in petroleum products prices

Decrease in prices of petroleum products is a happy augury, but the government must take immediate and stringent administrative measures to pass on its benefits to the lowest strata.

This was demanded by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh in a statement issued here on Saturday. He appreciated the decrease in petroleum products prices as a step to pass on the benefits of decrease in prices at global level. He said that a reasonable decrease had been made in the price of diesel, which was generally consumed by public transport and goods carriers, in addition to generating electricity. He said that a proportionate decrease in the fare of public transport and freight charges should also be announced immediately. He said that generally fares were increased immediately after the prices of petroleum products were jacked up, but in case of decrease, no visible benefit was passed on to the general public and end-users.