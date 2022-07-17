Gold price declines by Rs250 to Rs140,850 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs250 on Saturday and was sold at Rs140,850 in the local market against its sale at Rs141,100 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs214 and was sold at Rs120,756 against its sale at percentage120,970 whereas prices of 10-gram 22 karat went down to Rs110,693 against its sale at percentage110,890. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported. The price of gold in international market increased by $4 and was sold at $1709 against its sale at $1705, the association reported.