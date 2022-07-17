Aayush on why nobody from Salman Khan’s family attended Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: ‘No big deal’

Actor Aayush Sharma spoke about why nobody from the family attended Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding recently, and also commented about their equation with her. Katrina was rumoured to be dating Aayush’s brother-in-law, Salman Khan, and in recent years, the two have redeveloped a strong working relationship and friendship.

Aayush told Bollywood Bubble in an interview that everybody in the family wishes her and Vicky the best, and that ultimately, it is up to her to decide who attends her wedding.

“For us, Katrina is a very dear friend. All of us wish her all the best,” Aayush said. “It is the way she wants to (celebrate) her marriage, and it is no big deal. Everyone makes a big deal about… It’s her big day… It’s her and Vicky’s big day, and they need to have a good time, in whatever capacity they need to have it. That’s about it,” he added.

Asked if he is happy for her, considering that they’re friends, Aayush continued, “Katrina is always going to be close to us, as a family. We are just happy that she is happy. When people find happiness, that’s the most beautiful thing you can wish for your family, for your friends, for your colleagues. Everybody should find their centre and their happiness.”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a hush-hush but lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December. They had never acknowledged their relationship prior to putting out a social media post announcing their marriage. Arpita Khan Sharma, had both congratulated them with social media messages. “Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness..may God bless you. Welcome to the other side,” Aayush had written.

Prior to the wedding, Arpita had told India Today, “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding.”