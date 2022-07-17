Imran Ashraf’s Wife Trolled for Statement on Ranvir Singh

Imran Ashraf is an extremely brilliant actor who has given back to back hit dramas after Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. All his character roles created a buzz and fans recognized him through his characters. Bhola has been his most impactful character followed by Moosa.

Imran Ashraf is happily married to Kiran Ashraf. They got married in 2018 and have a beautiful son Roham. The actor considers his wife as his lucky charm and flaunts love for her. Well, Kiran Ashraf’s recent statement about Ranvir Singh has landed her into trouble as the fans and public are trolling her. On one of the video of Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone, she said,. “from where such husbands come”. Here is the video.

Fans have said that Kiran should realize the fact that she is no way closer to Deepika Padukone, Deepika is a star, she’s a queen and Ranvir Singh is also very humble and down to earth despite being a biggest star. They said, “Your husband is also very loving, you are being unthankful to Allah”. A few fans said that she just loved Ranvir Singh’s gesture and that’s why responded to it. Rest of fans trolled her that she’s not Deepika otherwise her husband could have been more loving than Ranvir. Have a look at comments.