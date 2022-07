Pakistan’s young heartthrob Ameer Gilani and Lollywood diva Mawra Hocane are still admired for their crackling chemistry in drama serial Sabaat as fans had started speculating whether the duo’s onscreen romance is real or not. Mawra contracted Covid-19 earlier this week and wishes for her speedy recovery continue to pour in from celebrities and fans. Now, she has received wishes from what she calls “best friend, Ameer Gilani, and the fans are gushing over it.