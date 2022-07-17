Army to perform only QRF duties

The Pakistan Army troops will perform only Quick Reaction Force (QRF) duties in case of any law and order situation arising during the polling of by-elections in Punjab. The Army troops carried out reconnaissance of the most sensitive locations in respective areas as 3rd tier responders to any law and order situation in line with directions of Election Commission of Pakistan during Punjab by-elections, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said here on Saturday. In light of the political tensions ahead of the by-polls, the government has also decided to deploy Frontier Constabulary (FC) in addition to Rangers personnel.

The government has also decided to impose a ban on the movement of the armed workers of any political party in the constituencies where the by-polls are being held. Punjab will witness intense political activity today as the make-or-break by-elections on 20 hotly-contested provincial constituencies will take place – that will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.