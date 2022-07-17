Pakistan records 10 Covid-19 deaths in a day

At least 10 people succumbed to the coronavirus in Pakistan, according to the daily statistics released by the National Health Institute (NIH) on Saturday. A total of 737 new cases emerged against a total of 22,451 tests conducted in the last day, bringing the Covid positivity ratio to 3.28%. Among the death reported, nine occurred in Sindh and one in Punjab. The number was slightly lower than that reported a day earlier, when 779 people had tested positive. Meanwhile, 189 patients remained in critical care. According to the government’s Covid statistics, Pakistan has recorded a total of 1,544,910 cases, with 30,428 deaths since the pandemic started in 2020. The data further showed that 128,194,865 individuals have been completely vaccinated against the virus, and 31,012,576 have received their anti-Covid booster jab.