ECP shows satisfaction over steps taken for holding peaceful by-elections

The delegation of the Provincial Election Commission under the leadership of Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan visited the control room of the Punjab Police established in the Central Police Office for the by-elections and reviewed the arrangements made by the Punjab Police to maintain law and order including the security of the by-elections. Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan said that the Punjab Police and District Administration should ensure strict implementation of Code of Conduct of Election Commission in the districts with by-elections. Along with the deployment of personnel, their timely response should also be ensured.

Umar Hameed Khan said that indiscriminate action should be taken against the violators of the election code of conduct and the polling process should not be allowed to be affected in any way. IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan briefed the Election Commission delegation about maintaining law and order situation and security arrangements. The delegation of the Election Commission expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Punjab Police regarding the by-elections.

Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan and Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul and other officers were included in the delegation.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan told the delegation that more than 52,000 security personnel have been deployed in the by-election districts and the best coordination has been done with the District Returning Officers. He said that surety bonds have been taken from more than 1100 candidates and workers of political parties and the law will take immediate action for violating the code of conduct. On the occasion of the visit to the police control room, the police higher ups gave a detailed briefing to the Election Commission delegation about the security arrangements in 14 districts. Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan, AIG Operations Umar Saeed Malik and other officers were also present on this occasion.