One tourist killed, three injured in road accident

A tourist was killed and three others injured in a road accident in Kalash Valley, District Chitral due to bad road condition and torrential rain in the area. According to Bomburit Police Station, Amjad Khan, son of Farid Khan, a resident of Timargarh, came to Bomburit along with his friends for a walk. When he was returning from Kalash valley to Chitral, his car fell into a deep ditch and later the river of Bomburit. As a result of which, Amjad Khan died on the spot while his three companions Rehmatullah, Sohail Ahmed and Rahimullah were seriously injured. The locals brought the injured to Ayun Rural Health Center where after first aid they were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Chitral. According to the hospital officials, the condition of all the three injured is stated to be stable.