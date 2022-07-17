KP CM announces Rs200m relief package for flood affected areas

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday announced Rs 200 million for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affected union councils of the district.

He announced this package during his visit to the flood affected areas of district Tank where he was accompanied by Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur, KP Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir, Commissioner Dera Amir Affaq, Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameed Ullah Khattak, Secretaries and high officials of various departments of the province.

The chief minister said that all available resources would be utilized to bring normalcy to the flood affected areas and announced Rs 500,000 more for the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the flood.

He said that the amount was in addition to the Rs 300,000 which had already been announced. He also announced compensation amount Rs 400,000 each for completely damaged houses while Rs 160,000 each for partially damaged houses.

The chief minister said that the KP government was giving priority to the development of southern districts and only for tank Rs 300 million was approved in the first budget during his government. Then it approved Rs 150 million and now Rs 500 million.

He said the government was taking concrete measures for resolving the problems of the southern districts pertaining to clean drinking water As a part of such efforts, he said that the provision of clean drinking water in the Tank city would be ensured from Gomal Zam Dam within one year.

He also directed the district administration and other relevant departments to prepare a comprehensive assessment report regarding damages in wake of flood within a month.

He said the government strongly believed in merit and added that the funds would be distributed in a transparent manner with the help of local representatives. While reviewing ongoing relief activities in the area, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to provide tents, food items, and clean drinking water to the affectees. He also appreciated the services of Pak-Army in extending relief to the people in flood affected areas. Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak gave a detailed briefing about the flood and relief activities in the affected areas of the district.

CM Task force constitutes to prevent electricity theft: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a six-member Chief Minister Task Force to launch an operation against electricity theft and to overcome power losses throughout the province.

In a notification issued by KP Energy and Power Department here on Saturday, the force would be headed by Secretary Energy while Secretary Industries, Commissioners, Additional IG Police (Operation) and Chief Executive Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) would act as the members of the Task Force.

The main responsibilities of the CM Task Force would include the supervision and monitoring of the campaigns that would be launched against power theft across the province. It was said that Divisional and Districts Enforcement Committees have also been formed with the rights of taking stern actions against power theft.