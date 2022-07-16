Gold price continues to decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan continued to decline on the third day during this week, decreasing by Rs250 per tola on Saturday. According to rates issued by the All Sindh Sarafa Association, the precious commodity closed at Rs140,850 per tola. Meanwhile, the price declined by Rs214 per 10 grams to close at Rs120,970. In the international market, the price of yellow metal recorded a gain of $4 per ounce to settle at $1,709. Gold rates in Pakistan are around Rs2,000 over the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams today.