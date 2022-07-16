Ethnic violence in Hyderabad, Karachi plotted to derail LG polls: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the ethnic violence in Hyderabad and Karachi were plotted in an attempt to derail Local Government (LG) election. He alleged that the violent events were planned in Hyderabad and Karachi to incite people for ethnic violence deliberately.

He claimed that the Sindh government had taken actions over the issue with better strategy and political maturity. He said that the people from different walks of life and communities were part of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and it was the beauty and power of the party.

The minister assured that the provincial government would not spare any killer, adding that the government would conduct an inquiry into the matter that who were behind the conspiracy and where it was hatched. He alleged that some political people were using criminal elements for their gains. Nasir Shah said that the people of Karachi had rejected the politics of violence and hatred and they would also reject it in the future. He said that they value the election-coalition between MQM-Pakistan and Shahi Syed.