Nurse found dead in Lahore hospital

A female nurse was found dead on Saturday in unexplained circumstances at a major hospital in Lahore.

Sonia, the nurse, 33, was recognized after her body was found in a room at Services Hospital’s nursing hostel.

Police looked into the death from a number of angles, but all of them pointed to a drug overdose.

Police sources claim that injections were discovered close to the body of the hospital’s operating room nurse.

To carry out an investigation and gather information, teams from the police and the forensics department were present.