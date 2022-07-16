Here is what makes white pumpkin highly nutritious and therapeutic

Known as ‘kohla’ in Marathi, white pumpkin is widely used in South India to prepare avial (vegetable), sambar, kadhi, halva etc. Some special halva recipes can be a great way to beat the summer heat. Here is how you can make it! Add white pumpkin, sugar and elaichi/nutmeg. Take a white pumpkin. The recipe goes by removing the skin. Grate it (don’t throw water). Mix with sugar (Add one bowl of sugar for 5 bowls of grated pumpkin) and heat till it becomes almost dry (not completely dry). Add elaichi powder/nutmeg powder. Add dry fruits if you want. No khava, milk should be added so that it remains in good condition for a longer time. You can eat just like that or with roti. White pumpkin comes packed with loads of health benefits. Its water content is very high, about 94 percent, so in summers, a halva is eaten before going out so that you don’t get affected by extreme heat due to its cooling nature. It is a very good source of few B vitamins and minerals like calcium and potassium.