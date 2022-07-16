SPI data indicates price drop of food items

The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on July 14 as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here Friday.

According to the data, the food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis included tomatoes, the prices of which declined by 24.55pc. The other food products that witnessed decrease in prices included, bananas (2.82pc), gram pulse (0.67pc), LPG (0.46pc) and mustard oil (0.05pc).

On Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices during the week compared to corresponding week of last year included chilies powdered (43.42pc), sugar (15.13pc), gur (2.41pc) and pulse moong (2.09pc). On the other hand, the items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included, potatoes (4.72pc), chicken (4.45pc), cooked daal (1.43pc), rice Irri 6/9 (1.17pc), rice basmati (broken) (1.14pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (1.12pc), gur (1.08pc), curd (1.07pc) and washing soap (1.59pc).

On YoY basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included diesel (141.46pc), petrol (119.61pc), onions (89.33pc), pulse Masoor (88.60pc), vegetable ghee 1 kg (78.92pc), mustard oil (75. 72pc), cooking oil 5 litre (73.01pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (72.44pc), washing soap (59.93pc), chicken (52.61pc), gents’ sponge chappal (52.21pc), pulse gram (51.14pc), garlic (40.54pc), LPG (39.95pc) and pulse mash (31.01pc). During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.86pc) items increased, 05 (9.81pc) items decreased and 17 (33.33pc) items remained stable the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 15 witnessed a nominal increase of 0.01 per cent for the combined income group as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 200.55 points against 200.53 points registered in the previous week. The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.34pc decrease and went down from 206.23 points in last week to 206.12 points during the week under review. The SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888 decreased by 0.03pc whereas it remained stagnant for groups from Rs22,889-29,517. The SPI for consumptions groups from Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.02pc and 0.01pc respectively.