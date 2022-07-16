Daily Times

Bitcoin surges as fed governor talks down 100 basis point rate hike

Monitoring Desk

Bitcoin surged in Thursday trading after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he supported an interest rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75pcage point) in July, easing fears of a larger 100 basis-point raise to combat high inflation. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading at around $2,680, up 4.8pc in the past 24 hours. Traders of Federal funds on the CME exchange now see a 56pc likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise the target interest rate by 75 basis points to a range of 2.25pc-2.5pc this month. A day earlier, the odds were seen at 20pc after an unusually hot Consumer Price Index reading for June prompted traders to shift their bets to a 100 basis-point increase. VGX, the native token of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, tripled in price over three days in a short squeeze, reaching a high of 95 cents on July 13. An unknown firm named MetaFormLabs contributed to VGX’s rally, tweeting about a “#PumpVGXJuly18” plan with a $5 target price point for July 18.

