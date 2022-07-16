English county make record 756-4 but match still drawn

LONDON: South African batters Colin Ackermann and Wiaan Mulder both hit maiden double centuries in a record-breaking Leicestershire total of 756 for four in the English county championship on Thursday.Ackermann, who was born in Cape Province but plays for the Dutch national team, resumed on 167 and Mulder, a multi-format Protea, on 129 on the final morning of the Foxes’ four-day match against Sussex at Hove.They proceeded to take their partnership to 477 before the declaration was made with Ackermann 277 not out and Mulder on 235.It is a new record partnership for the fifth wicket in the county championship which dates back to 1890, surpassing the 401 that Northamptonshire’s Mal Loye and David Ripley added against Glamorgan in 1998.

The first-class record for the fifth wicket remains the unbroken 520 that Jaydev Shah and RavindraJadeja put on for Saurashtra against Orissa in Rajkot in India’s Ranji Trophy Super League in 2008.Leicestershire’s total was also a record for the county but it was not enough to bring them a victory as Sussex comfortably batted out the final afternoon for a draw.Lancashire were also denied victory against Somerset in spite of out-of-favour England opener Keaton Jennings hammering 318 on a flat pitch at Southport on Wednesday, the fourth-highest individual total ever for the county and the best by any Lancashire player in 32 years.Surrey stayed top of the first division with a thrilling last over win against Yorkshire at Scarborough.After Jamie Overton took six for 61 to set up a target of 227 to win, England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (41 not out) guided them to a four-wicket win with just three balls remaining.Surrey are 15 points ahead of Hampshire who beat Warwickshire by eight wickets. Lancashire are third, a further six points back.