Hockey Canada reopens probe of alleged gang rape

OTTAWA: Hockey Canada said Thursday it will reopen a botched investigation of an alleged gang rape by eight players, in hopes of rebuilding trust after being stripped of federal funding over the scandal.Participation in the third-party probe will be mandatory for the players in question — some of whom were members of the country’s world junior team at the time of the sexual assault in 2018, the national federation said.Hockey Canada acknowledged “anger and disappointment” over its handling of the case.”We know we have not done enough to address the actions of some members of the 2018 national junior team or to end the culture of toxic behavior within our game,” it said in an open letter. “For that we unreservedly apologize.Reopening the investigation is a step towards addressing the disappointment so many feel about the outcome of the process we followed,” it added.A lawsuit filed in April by the woman, identified only as “E.M.” in court documents, against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and the players had been settled without attracting attention until local reports began circulating at the beginning of June about the alleged rape.The woman claimed to have been sexually assaulted at a London, Ontario hotel after a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018.Hockey Canada executives were grilled last month by lawmakers about the settlement and efforts to get to the bottom of the allegations, which they testified had been stymied by a lack of voluntary participation by players in the original probe.Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge had been especially critical of Hockey Canada for its apparent lapse in “holding the players accountable,” and suspended the body’s federal funding until several criteria are met.