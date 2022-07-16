Asim Azhar celebrates success of ‘Habibi’ with Merub Ali and friends

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar thanked fans after his latest track “Habibi” crossed 1.5 million views in two days. The “Soneya” starlet took to Instagram and expressed his feelings in a video message after his song received immense appreciation. Azhar thanked fans for the overwhelming response on “Hibibi” and also shared YouTube link for those fans who have not watched “Habibi” yet. In another video shared by Azhar, the star can be seen jamming on his much-loved song with Merub Ali and others “Here’s to all the love on Habibi you guys are showing” Azhar captioned the video. He also confirmed that “Habibi” is trending on YouTube and TikTok “Trending on YouTube music, trending number 1 on TikTok.” The vocal powerhouse also shared many TikTok videos made by fans on his mega hit song. Not only fans, celebrities also jumped onto the Habibi fever. Actress Hira Mani also grooved on much-talked-about song. While Zara Noor Abbas, Sajal Aly, Aima Baig and many others admired the track. The song has crossed 2.1 million views on YouTube at the time of reporting the story.