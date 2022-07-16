Zara Noor Abbas stuns fans with new photoshoot

Zara Noor Abbas is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress also is known by her married name Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui. This time, she posted pictures of herself in beautiful traditional red dress. The dress contains exotic embroideries and joyful motifs. One of the pictures Zara posted was with the caption: Thank you @official_mayaali for sending me a jora in my favourite colour. ‘Eid came a little late to me this year. But now that it has – App sabko meri taraf se bohat ‘Eid Mubarak. Her fans praise her look very much one said “Whyy you’re looking so damn pretty in red?” While another said “Can’t take my eyes off”. She is currently appearing in the Hum TV drama Badsha begum. Besides, she is the daughter of renewed Pakistani actress Asma Abbas and the wife of actor Asad Siddiqui. Zara’s fans have always loved her because of her incredible acting skills and peaceful nature. She had beautiful looks and a good sense of humour.