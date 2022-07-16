IHC issues notices on DG NAB Lahore’s plea against PAC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices over National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General (DG) Major (retd) Shahzad Saleem’s petition against the Public Accounts Committee on Friday. The notice was issued to National Assembly secretary with regards to Saleem’s petition challenging the PAC’s decision against him as well and also against his request for a stay order against the committee’s probe into a case following Tayyaba Gul’s harassment allegations. During the proceedings, the court also directed the attorney general to provide legal assistance on the “important constitutional matter”. The National Assembly secretary, PAC Wing and others had been made a party to the petition filed by the DG NAB on July 13, which stated that the notice issued by the PAC were beyond its jurisdiction and therefore seeking it to be declared null and void by the court.