Govt to launch crackdown against defamatory social media content

The federal government has decided to launch a crackdown against social media users who post content that is deemed defamatory.

The decision comes after Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was heckled by PTI supporters at a restaurant on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway last week. The video of the PML-N leader being heckled at a fast food outlet went viral last week and made headlines after which the family apologised to Ahsan Iqbal.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah chaired a meeting on Friday, which was also attended by the federal interior secretary, Punjab IG, FIA DG and NADRA Acting Chairman Khalid Latif and other officials. In the meeting, issues of harassment of citizens and uploading “immoral videos” on social media were discussed and it was decided to crack down on those who share defamatory content on social media and impersonate others. The officials also deliberated over issues of blackmailing and character assassination of citizens. The participants discussed making “effective” laws to deal with cybercrime, especially harassment and uploading insulting content. It was decided to constitute a working group to bring necessary amendments to PECA 2016 on the issue of harassment and defamation. The panel will make recommendations after consultation and consensus with all stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanaullah directed to take strict and immediate action against those involved in cybercrime and said that tarnishing the reputation of citizens through defamatory content and character assassination is not acceptable in any case. He said that there is a fear of disorder and chaos in society by spreading “immoral” and insulting content on social media and warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in such crimes without discrimination. The interior minister further said that the relevant institutions should adopt a zero-tolerance policy against those who violate moral values in society. He also advised the masses to send their complaints to the contact numbers of FIA with a direction to the relevant authorities to process them without delay.