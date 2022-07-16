ICT admin establishes 51 camps to cope with expected flooding

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration completed arraignments to cope with emergence of expected flooding situation in the federal capital and established 51 camps classified for different purposes as post-flood steps.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon to media persons at a presser. He said that to rescue the affected citizens from flooding 5 special boats are also arranged. “The said camps were set up while keeping in consideration the previous history of the flood in the twin cities,” he added.

Memon maintained that all relevant agencies in the city are on board and have been actively working to make all comprehensive plans to tackle such disasters. “As many as 19 monitoring and relief camps set up in low lying areas of the capital which includes, 10 relief camps allocated as Kachi Abadi (slum areas) and 13 scuh camps installed at some other points of the city,” he explained.

The DC said besides this 9 points in the city are fixed where the rescue teams are deployed in case of heavy downpour which included Sector G-8 Markaz, D-Chowk, near I-8 bridge, G-10-11 roundabout, Faisal Avenue chowk near margalla road signal, Near PSO Petroleum I-10 Marakz, E-11 and in F-8 near centaurus Mall Jinnah avenue.

“To protect the lives of citizens is one of our most fundamental responsibilities and that should be kept on top priority,” he claimed.

A couple of days back, the DC held an important meeting to discuss the strategy for dealing with potential rains and urban flooding in the federal capital. It was attended by the deputy registrar cooperative housing society, assistant commissioners, magistrates, and representatives of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (ISCO), National Emergency and Disaster Management, and Health Department representatives.

According to the DC Memon, some decisions were made regarding coping with the emergency situation caused due to rain. He informed the journalists that he had strictly directed to all officers that no kind of laxity would be tolerated while keeping public lives and properties safe.

“Each special arrangement from our side is done so as to deal with possible floods in rural and urban areas of the capital. I also asked the officers to close basements of under-construction buildings and houses, respectively during rains,” he recalled.

While recalling previous week massive rains in the city, he said “keeping in view worsening situation the Eid holidays of all concerned staffers were canceled and they had been instructed to perform duties in emergency declared areas as soon as the rain begun,” adding that the rescue workers were put on high alert and the IESCO staff were asked to cut-off power immediately in any case of emergencies.

Earlier, various parts of the country, especially Karachi, witnessed urban flooding which resulted in around 35 deaths. Monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in the as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads while power supply to different areas was suspended as well.

Moreover, several areas of the Karcahi experienced non-stop rains for 8-10 hours. Some places including DHA, Kemari and Clifton recorded over 100mm of rain during this time. Urban flooding is being witnessed on the back of poor sewage and waste management systems coupled with lack of preparations.