Sindh govt to conduct survey to assess damages by recent rains

The Sindh government has decided to conduct a survey of all the districts of Sindh to assess the damage caused to agriculture by the recent rains.

Advisor to CM, Sindh for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan has said that the Sindh government has decided to conduct a survey of all districts of Sindh to compensate for the damage caused to agriculture by the recent rains. In this regard Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Ahmed Mahessar and DGs Agriculture have been directed to get the report of survey immediately.

Manzoor Wassan on Friday further said that the officers of the agriculture department should conduct a survey to find out in which districts of Sindh the agriculture has been damaged so that they may be compensate. He said that the farmers of Sindh would not be left alone.

If anyone has been affected by the recent rains, they would be helped. The recent rains were not beneficial for the agriculture of Sindh. The Agriculture sector was destroyed due to not giving due share of water to Sindh.

He said that the recent monsoon rains have proved to be beneficial for the people of coastal belt of Sindh, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Tharparkar, Kachho.

Agriculture Advisor Manzoor Wassan said that in view of the second spell of rains, all district officers of Sindh Agriculture department have been directed to remain alert and a control room has also been set up in the office of Director Agriculture Extension in Hyderabad.

The control room has been directed to stay in touch with the farmers of Sindh.