PFA to confiscate equipment, machinery of adulteration mafia

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has rolled up its sleeves to battle the challenges of food adulteration, unhygienic eateries, substandard food, misbranding and counterfeiting in the food industry.

In this regard, PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon has issued new guidelines for the PFA watchdogs.

DG PFA directed officers and filed staff to take strict legal action against violators without any discrimination.

According to the notification, PFA will immediately confiscate all equipment tools, vehicles, machinery, plants and gadgets which to be used for the production, facilitation and transportation of adulterated food.

Further, PFA will lodge an FIR against the persons involved in the manufacturing, packing, supplying, transportation and selling of the contaminated food along with all the facilitators.

The raiding teams will also submit a tractability report to the Additional Director General (Operations) on action taken within a week. While ADG operations will take action in the light of the traceability report after consultation with the legal wing, the notification said.

He said that guidelines were issued to the operations, vigilance and concerned wings of PFA for effective operations to ensure food safety standards and quality in Punjab. He said that the utmost priority of the authority is to ensure the implementation of PFA law at any cost.

DG has appealed citizens to join hands with PFA to eliminate food adulteration from Punjab.