PMA Sindh criticizes health dept for handing over hospitals to PPHI

The meeting of the executive committee of Pakistan Medical Association Sindh which held here on Friday has criticized the management of Sindh Health Department for handing over Rural Health Centres and other hospitals of the province to an NGO Peoples’ Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI). The meeting which was presided over by PMA Sindh President Muhammad Usman Mako and attended by General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Zaman Baloch, President Elect Dr. Bashir Ahmed Khaskheli, Vice Presidents Dr. Diyali Gul and Dr. Wasdeve observed that the decision of the provincial health department was creating sense of deprivation and unrest among doctors, paramedical staff and the people of the province. The meeting observed that these RHCs and hospitals had been handed over to PPHI through a Memorandum of Understanding which was illegal and condemnable act. The meeting also criticized the non professional approach of the PPHI management for maintaining the status of RHCs and hospitals despite spending a huge budgetary amount of Sindh government. The said NGO was unable to provide proper health facilities to the people of the province, participants of the meeting observed.