Police okay security plan for PP-7 by-election

Rawalpindi district police on Monday finalized all the security arrangements in PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan to maintain peace during by-election for the Punjab Assembly while over 4,000 police officers and personnel including over 600 women police personnel would be deployed for 266 polling stations.

According to the security plan finalized for by-polls, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation, Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan and senior officers would remain present in the field to check duty of police personnel.

According to a police spokesman, male and female Police personnel would be deployed at 36 male, 35 female and 195 polling stations which would be common for male and female voters.

The spokesman informed that 102 officers and personnel of City Traffic Police would also be deployed to regulate traffic in the constituency. 37 quick response teams of Elite Commandos would perform duty to main law and order and deal with emergency situation.

The spokesman informed that 133 motorcycles and eight vehicles have also been provided to the security teams while 53 police mobiles would also be on patrolling duties in the constituency on the polling day. 28 police pickets have also been set up in the constituency, he added.

He said, special security arrangements have also been made for 76 sensitive police stations while the constituency has been divided into two zones, five sectors and 15 sub-sectors to maintain law and order.

Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that display of weapons, aerial firing and loudspeakers are prohibited and strict legal action would be taken against any violation.

The implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan would be ensured at all cost, he added.

The spokesman informed that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Imran Ahmar and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari also reviewed the security arrangements finalized for Kahuta and Kallar Syedan by-elections.

Chairing a meeting the RPO directed the officers to take effective measures to ensure implementation of election code of conduct and rules and regulations.

Imran Ahmar said that implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan would be ensured at all costs and no one would be allowed to violate the law.

All the senior officers would remain present in the field to monitor the situation and the police personnel deployed in the field should also be briefed and directed to keep a close eye on the activities of the miscreants, he added.

The RPO also expressed that hope that Rawalpindi police personnel would perform their best duties.

The CPO said that police while performing alert duty before the by-election, should keep a vigilant eye on the activities of suspicious persons. All-out efforts should be made to ensure implementation of code of conduct during and after polling hours, he added.

There would be a complete ban on display of weapons, aerial firing and use of loudspeakers; the CPO said adding, strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the lawbreakers.