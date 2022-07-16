CCTV cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations: Sindh CS

An important meeting regarding Local Government elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput at Sindh Secretariat.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, Home Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary School Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Secretary College Education Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Channa, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho participated while commissioner Hyderabad and concerned Deputy Commissioner participated via through video link.

The meeting reviewed security and other arrangements for the second phase of local body elections in the province.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that local body elections would be held on July 24 in 16 Districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division. He further stated that CCTV cameras should be installed at 2573 highly sensitive polling stations.

The Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Commissioner Karachi and the Commissioner Hyderabad to ensure missing facilities at the polling stations as per the directions of the Election Commission.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chauhan said that 60,000 employees of provincial and federal Governments would take part in the second phase of local body elections.

“There will be 9848 polling stations in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad out of which 2573 are highly sensitive polling stations” he said.

He further added”Around 20180 candidates are contesting in the second phase of local body elections while 563 candidates have won unopposed.”

Provincial Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chauhan further said”Violation of code of conduct in elections will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

During the meeting, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the police had prepared a security plan for the second phase of local body elections. He said that 59881 police personnel would perform security duties along with Rangers, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in the security arrangements.

Chief Secretary Sindh said that action would be taken against all the employees who were absent from election duty. He directed the Secretary General Administration to hand over the details of employees of all departments to the Election Commission. Chief Secretary Sindh further said”Section 144 will be imposed on display of weapons during elections.”

Chief Secretary Sindh directed Commissioner Karachi and Commissioner Hyderabad to monitor all arrangements. It was informed in the meeting that for the second phase of local body elections, Whatsapp group of all Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and concerned election officers has also been created in which all information and issues were being resolved in a timely manner.